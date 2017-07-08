WUNCPolitics Podcast: Farewell To Reporter Jess Clark

Originally published on July 7, 2017 9:17 am
This week on the WUNCPolitics Podcast, a farewell chat with Reporter Jess Clark, who departs WUNC for an education reporting position at WWNO in New Orleans.
In her time at WUNC, Clark covered elections, budgets and House Bill 2, among other issues. Her most memorable story: a feature on corporal punishment that's still used in a handful of public schools in North Carolina.
A few of Jess Clark's reporting highlights:
- At Opposite Ends Of The State, Two NC Schools Keep Paddling Alive
- Uncertainty Looms As Floodwaters Continue To Rise In Greenville
- 'Not Where I Belong': High School Students React To House Bill 2
