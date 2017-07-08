WUNCPolitics Podcast: Farewell To Reporter Jess Clark

This week on the WUNCPolitics Podcast, a farewell chat with Reporter Jess Clark, who departs WUNC for an education reporting position at WWNO in New Orleans.

In her time at WUNC, Clark covered elections, budgets and House Bill 2, among other issues. Her most memorable story: a feature on corporal punishment that's still used in a handful of public schools in North Carolina.

A few of Jess Clark's reporting highlights:


WUNC Politics Podcast
Jess Clark
Jeff Tiberii
WUNC

