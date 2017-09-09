WUNCPolitics Podcast: A Conversation With WFDD's David Ford

Originally published on September 8, 2017 5:49 pm
This week on the WUNCPolitics Podcast, a conversation with David Ford, reporter and host at WFDD.
One of the key principles for lawmakers is the building and improvements of roads and bridges. On this week's podcast, Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii talks with Ford about a major highway project underway in Winston-Salem, and some of the underlying factors. He also talks about political observations from his time living abroad.
