WUNCPolitics: A Conversation With Brent Woodcox

Democrats received a boost this week, as a wave of candidates celebrated victory in the first round of elections during the Trump Presidency.

Historically the party not in the White House fares well at the ballot box in the first couple years of a new administration. Brent Woodcox, special council to Republicans at the legislature, joins the podcast to talk election results, his concerns over Donald Trump, and local craft beer.

Correction: In an earlier version of this podcast, Allen Thomas was incorrectly identified as the mayor of Greenville. Thomas, a Democrat, left that post earlier this year.

