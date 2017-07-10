Woman Wins Lottery Twice In One Week

Rosa Dominguez stopped for gas and drove home more than half a million bucks richer. She bought a winning scratch card in Paso Robles, Calif.

A few days later, Dominguez needed gas again, so she stopped — at a different station — and bought a $5 Lucky Fortune ticket.

It turned out to be the $100,000 jackpot.

She's using her winnings to buy a new car. No word if this one will get better mileage.

