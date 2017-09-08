WNC’s Resilient African American Community - The Waters & Harvey Show

WNC’s Resilient African American Community – This edition explores the ways that local groups and organizations are working to strengthen their communities. Today’s guest is Tracey Greene-Washington, a founder of CoThinkk, a relatively new Asheville-based philanthropic organization. Its giving circle and other fundraising activities provide grants to African American and Latino organizations. CoThinkk is partnering with UNC Asheville for the 4th Annual African Americans in WNC Conference set for October 19-21.

