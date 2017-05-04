What's Behind Republican Dislike Of Former President Obama?

  • Former President Barack Obama speaks at a forum at the University of Chicago in Chicago on April 24, 2017. (Jim Young/AFP/Getty Images)
How much does the Republican push to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, have to do with the name “Obama”? It’s just one of many Obama-era policies that the Trump administration has wasted no time trying to get rid of.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Republican strategist Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) and Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) about what’s behind the deep dislike of the former president.

