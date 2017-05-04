What's Behind Republican Dislike Of Former President Obama?

Originally published on May 4, 2017 1:21 pm
How much does the Republican push to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, have to do with the name “Obama”? It’s just one of many Obama-era policies that the Trump administration has wasted no time trying to get rid of.
Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Republican strategist Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) and Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) about what’s behind the deep dislike of the former president.
