This Week In NC Politics: Progressive Candidates Fare Well In Local Elections

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on November 10, 2017 1:27 pm

Democrats had their best night in a while on Tuesday, as an anti-Trump message helped the party pick-up two governorship, and end super-majorities in Virginia and Georgia.

There were no statewide races in North Carolina, however, progressive candidates fared well in Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Fayetteville, and Charlotte.

On this week's review of the political scene Becki Gray and Rob Schofield review the election results, and weigh-in on whether litigation is a viable tool toward helping in the opioid epidemic.


Copyright 2017 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit North Carolina Public Radio.

Tags: 
This Week in NC Politics
Jeff Tiberii
WUNC
Becki Gray
Rob Schofield
NC Policy Watch
John Locke Foundation

