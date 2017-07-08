This Week in NC Politics: An Overview Of The First Half Of 2017 And What Comes Next

  • This week in state politics, a review of the first half of 2017.
    Jeff Tiberii / WUNC
This week in state politics, an overview of the first half of 2017, the heightened nature of partisan politics in North Carolina and the fighting between Governor Roy Cooper and state Legislature.

What more could Gov. Cooper being doing? What bills will he sign, veto or let become law without his signature? Should legislators move forward with a constitutional referendum on a voter ID law?

Becki Gray, of the John Locke Foundation, and Rob Schofield, of NC Policy Watch, join WUNC's Jeff Tiberii to discuss the week's news.


