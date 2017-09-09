This Week In NC Politics: Hurricane Preparedness, GenX, And The End Of DACA

Originally published on September 8, 2017 1:57 pm
This week in North Carolina politics, a conversation about Hurricane Irma and North Carolina's storm preparations; pollution along the Cape Fear River; and the impact of President Trump's announcement on the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Becki Gray, of the John Locke Foundation, and Rob Schofield, of NC Policy Watch, join WUNC's Jeff Tiberii to discuss the week's news.
Copyright 2017 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit North Carolina Public Radio.