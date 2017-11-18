This Week In NC Politics: Advocacy On The State Supreme Court, Legislative Maps And An EPA Nominee

This week in North Carolina politics, a conversation about judicial redistricting and Anita Earls’ race for state Supreme Court; the special master's legislative maps; and objections from North Carolina Senators Tillis and Burr against Donald Trump’s EPA nominee.



Mitch Kokai, of the John Locke Foundation, and Rob Schofield, of NC Policy Watch, join WUNC's Jeff Tiberii to discuss the week's news.