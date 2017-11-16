WCU Professor Works On The Sidelines At The UN Climate Conference

Nearly 200 countries are wrapping up the annual United Nations Climate Summit in Bonn, Germany this week. Notably absent is the United States. This summer, President Trump declared he is pulling the U.S. out of the landmark Paris Climate Accord, which aims to reduce carbon emissions and holds countries accountable for limiting the rise in global temperatures. But the move hasn’t stopped hundreds of climate scientists and researchers from participating, including Western Carolina University’s Rob Young, a geologist who directs the program for the study of developed shorelines. Young spoke with BPR’s Helen Chickering shortly after he returned from Bonn.