Warren Wilson College Names New President

Warren Wilson College has named its new president, and for the first time in the school's 123-year history, it will be lead by a woman. Dr. Lynn Morton will take over as president on July 1st. She comes from Queens University in Charlotte, where she has spent the last 26 years. She's currently the school's provost and vice president for academic affairs. She takes over at Warren Wilson from Steven Solnick, who is leaving Western North Carolina to become the head of the Calhoun School in New York City. Dr. Morton sat down with BPR's Matt Bush to discuss why she's coming to Warren Wilson, what she sees for the future of the school, the significance of her becoming Warren Wilson's first female president, and her academic background which includes a doctorate in Renaissance literature.