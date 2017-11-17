Violinist Tim Fain Talks Virtual Reality, ‘Moonlight’ And Collaborating With Philip Glass

Violinist Tim Fain is a classically-trained musician, but his talents extend far beyond a classical repertoire.



Over the years, Fain has performed with jazz pianists, rock stars, rappers and many more. He also regularly incorporates multimedia and virtual reality in his work to create an immersive experience for the audience. He has also performed and recorded music for films like “Black Swan,” “12 Years A Slave,” and “Moonlight.” Host Frank Stasio talks with Fain about his career as a violinist. Fain performs with the Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre in Durham.

