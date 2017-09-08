Vance Monument Debate - The Waters & Harvey Show

Vance Monument Debate – At the center of Asheville stands a monument in honor of Zebulon Vance, the Governor of North Carolina during the Civil War. His life, his politics, and the obelisk in his name are discussed in this edition of the program. Guests include distinguished historian and Vance biographer, Dr. Gordon McKinney, and Kimberly Floyd, Site Manager of the Vance Birthplace Historic Site. Their discussion is also a preview of a symposium about Vance being held at UNC Asheville September 14-15.

