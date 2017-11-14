Related Program: 
University Of North Carolina At Greensboro Celebrates Its 125th Year

  • Main building at UNCG, 1893
    View Slideshow 1 of 6
    Main building at UNCG, 1893
    Gove, Anna M. (Anna Maria), 1867-1948 / UA2.1 Charles Duncan McIver Records, 1855-1906
  • Students in Neo-Black Society lounge at UNCG, 1971
    View Slideshow 2 of 6
    Students in Neo-Black Society lounge at UNCG, 1971
    Martha Blakeney Hodges Special Collections and University Archives, UNCG University Libraries / UNC-Greensboro
  • Charles Duncan McIver and faculty of the State Normal & Industrial School, 1893
    View Slideshow 3 of 6
    Charles Duncan McIver and faculty of the State Normal & Industrial School, 1893
    Martha Blakeney Hodges Special Collections and University Archives, UNCG University Libraries / UNC-Greensboro
  • Student in dorm room, 1974
    View Slideshow 4 of 6
    Student in dorm room, 1974
    Martha Blakeney Hodges Special Collections and University Archives, UNCG University Libraries / UNC-Greensboro
  • International students at UNC-G Coffee, 1970
    View Slideshow 5 of 6
    International students at UNC-G Coffee, 1970
    Vera Hiltunen Omodele Lola Leheria / UNC-Greensboro
  • Students walking through hallway, 1967
    View Slideshow 6 of 6
    Students walking through hallway, 1967
    Martha Blakeney Hodges Special Collections and University Archives, UNCG University Libraries / UNC-Greensboro

The institution that would become the University of North Carolina at Greensboro opened its doors in 1892 to 198 young women. Today more than 20,000 students attend class, conduct research, play sports and live in 30 residence halls on a 210-acre campus. 

The school has evolved not only in the students it admits — it began admitting African-Americans in 1956 and men in 1964—  but in the ways it engages the community and prepares diverse students for a changing world and workplace. Host Frank Stasio talks with UNCG Chancellor Franklin Gilliam Jr. about how the university interacts with the community and supports minority and first generation students.

He also talks to alumni Jo Safrit (‘57), Tom Martin (‘70) and Justin Outling (‘05) about their experiences of the school and its transformations.


