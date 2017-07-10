Under Scott Pruitt, Trump's EPA Moves To Rip Up Obama-Era Environmental Rules

Last week a federal appeals court blocked the Environmental Protection Agency from suspending an Obama-era limit on methane emissions from new oil and gas wells. The ruling was a blow to EPA Administrator, Scott Pruitt, who has made it his mission to undo much of his predecessor’s work combating climate change.

The methane ruling notwithstanding, Pruitt is rapidly realizing much of President Trump’s environmental agenda, having already delayed or reversed dozens of initiatives from water pollution protections to pesticide controls.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Emily Holden (@emilyhholden), a reporter for E&E News who follows the EPA.

