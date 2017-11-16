Related Program: 
The State of Things | Blue Ridge Public Radio

At UN Climate Summit, The US Takes A Different Position

By & Charlie Shelton 37 minutes ago
  • In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 file photo, Native people from Fiji sit in the convention center during the opening of the COP 23 Fiji UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany.
    In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 file photo, Native people from Fiji sit in the convention center during the opening of the COP 23 Fiji UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany.
    Martin Meissner / AP Photo

Nearly 200 countries are wrapping up the annual U.N. climate summit in Bonn, Germany this week.

It has been two years since the landmark Paris climate agreement, which aims to reduce carbon emissions and holds countries accountable for limiting the rise in global temperatures. But this summer President Trump declared he is pulling the U.S. out of the agreement. Meanwhile at this month’s conference, the U.S. state department has been more on the sidelines than in years past. The Trump administration hosted their primary event earlier this week: a forum promoting the use of fossil fuels.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Justin Catanoso, professor of journalism at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem and reporter for the environmental news outlet Mongabay.com, about what he is seeing on the ground in Bonn this week.


Copyright 2017 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit North Carolina Public Radio.