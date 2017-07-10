Trump Jr. Defends Meeting With Russian Lawyer

Originally published on July 10, 2017 2:29 pm
Donald Trump Jr. is defending the meeting he took last June with a Kremlin-connected lawyer, tweeting this morning:
No inconsistency in statements, meeting ended up being primarily about adoptions. In response to further Q's I simply provided more details. https://t.co/FdT1D4hfhz
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 10, 2017
Obviously I'm the first person on a campaign to ever take a meeting to hear info about an opponent… went nowhere but had to listen. https://t.co/ccUjL1KDEa
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 10, 2017
The Washington Post’s Rosalind Helderman (@PostRoz) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the political fallout.
