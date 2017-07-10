Trump Jr. Defends Meeting With Russian Lawyer

By editor 1 hour ago
  • Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of The Trump Organization, discusses the expansion of Trump hotels, Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York. (Kathy Willens/AP)
    Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of The Trump Organization, discusses the expansion of Trump hotels, Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York. (Kathy Willens/AP)
Originally published on July 10, 2017 2:29 pm

Donald Trump Jr. is defending the meeting he took last June with a Kremlin-connected lawyer, tweeting this morning:

The Washington Post’s Rosalind Helderman (@PostRoz) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the political fallout.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.