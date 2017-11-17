Trump Enters Fraught Territory By Criticizing Al Franken

President Trump lashed out on Twitter Thursday night against Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., who was accused by a Los Angeles radio host of sexually assaulting her. Leeann Tweeden, a former model, was on a USO tour with Franken in 2006 when the incident occurred. She also produced a photo of Franken posed with his hands on her chest as she slept.

In his tweet, Trump referred to the Minnesota Democrat as "Al Frankenstein," and suggested Franken may have done more with his hands in subsequent photos. "Where do his hands go in pictures 2,3,4,5&6 while she sleeps?" Trump wondered.

In a second tweet, Trump said that last week, Franken had been "lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women."

The "Leslie Stahl tape" apparently is in reference to a 1995 article in New York Magazine in which Franken, then a member of the cast of Saturday Night Live discusses the sketch writing process, and a possible skit in which the 60 Minutes host would be drugged and raped.

This is fraught territory for the President.

He's been accused of sexual assault by numerous women. During the 2016 campaign, NPR tracked more than a dozen incidents where Trump was accused of unwanted sexual contact, or attempted sexual contact, by women over a span of decades.

Trump's campaign was nearly derailed after the release of a 2005 tape in which he talked about women in vulgar terms, describing acts of sexual assault, in a taped conversation with Billy Bush, then the host Access Hollywood, that leaked a few weeks before last years election. Trump later said his words "don't reflect who I am," and later dismissed them as "locker room talk."

Among the women who have accused Trump of assault is Jessica Leeds, who told NPR last year that Trump groped and kissed her during a flight to New York more than 30 years ago as she tried to fight him off.

Trump was prompted to make a speech in Oct. 2016 where he rebutted specifics in some of the published stories, questioning the timing of the allegations about a month before Election Day. He also called his accusers "horrible, horrible liars."

And while Trump was publicly criticizing Franken, he has remained mostly silent about the allegations against Alabama Senate candidate and Republican Roy Moore, neither condemning them nor calling for Moore to withdraw from the race as several other top Republicans have.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Thursday, "Look, the president believes that these allegations are very troubling and should be taken seriously," adding the people of Alabama "should make the decision on who their next senator should be."

