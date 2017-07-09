At Town Hall, Kansans Urge Republican Senator To Vote Against Health Care Bill

More than 150 people showed up Thursday at a town hall in Palco, Kansas — which is home to less than 300 people — to talk to Senator Jerry Moran about health care. Some were from Palco and the surrounding communities, others had driven from as far away as Kansas City to voice their concerns over the bill.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Bryan Lowry (@BryanLowry3), lead political reporter for the Kansas City Star, to find out how people in Kansas are reacting to the Republicans’ plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

