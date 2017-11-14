Tillis, Burr Call On Moore To Withdraw From Senate Race

By 52 minutes ago
Originally published on November 14, 2017 7:23 am

North Carolina's two U.S. Senators have joined a growing group of Republican colleagues in Congress calling on Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore to withdraw from the race.

Their statements came after a fifth woman accused Moore of sexual misconduct when she was a 16-year-old waitress in the 1970s.  In a Twitter post, Thom Tillis called the allegations against Moore "disturbing," and said he should immediately drop out of the race.

 

The Raleigh News & Observer reported that Richard Burr's office issued a statement saying he thinks Moore should "do the right thing and withdraw."  

 
Copyright 2017 WFAE. To see more, visit WFAE.

Tags: 
Roy Moore
Thom Tillis
Richard Burr
David Boraks
WFAE

Related Content

Doug Jones and Roy Moore = Slow Political Change in Alabama?

By Nov 13, 2017

It was a weekend of denials following reports in the Washington Post about Roy Moore. The paper quotes four women from Alabama who say the Republican candidate pursued them sexually when they were teenagers. One of these women was just fourteen years old at the time and Moore was thirty two. Supporters of the twice-removed Alabama Chief Justice are lining up behind while GOP leaders in Washington are keeping their distance. Other observers are watching something else in Moore’s race against Democrat Doug Jones for Alabama’s junior U.S. Senate seat.