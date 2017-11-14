Tillis, Burr Call On Moore To Withdraw From Senate Race

North Carolina's two U.S. Senators have joined a growing group of Republican colleagues in Congress calling on Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore to withdraw from the race.



Their statements came after a fifth woman accused Moore of sexual misconduct when she was a 16-year-old waitress in the 1970s. In a Twitter post, Thom Tillis called the allegations against Moore "disturbing," and said he should immediately drop out of the race.







The Raleigh News & Observer reported that Richard Burr's office issued a statement saying he thinks Moore should "do the right thing and withdraw."