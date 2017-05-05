‘Terrestrial’ Podcast Explores How The Planet Shapes Our Choices

Many people are aware of the way human choices are changing the planet. But how is the planet shaping the big and small choices people make everyday? The new podcast “Terrestrial” from NPR member station KUOW traces the decisions people make based on the environment, like a couple’s decision not to have children because of rising global population, or the exploration of composting as an eco-friendly way of processing dead bodies.



Host Frank Stasio speaks with Ashley Ahearn, longtime environment reporter and host of “Terrestrial,” about the new series.

