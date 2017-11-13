Tax Cut Vote, Roy Moore Allegations Will Likely Dominate Week In Politics

Later this week the House is expected to pass its plan to cut corporate and individual tax rates, as the Senate this week begins to finalize details on its tax cut plan. President Trump returns from Asia this week, and he’ll likely face more questions about whether Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore should withdraw from the special election next month because of sexual misconduct allegations.

NPR’s Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the latest.

