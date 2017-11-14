Special Master Files Draft Legislative Maps

By 55 minutes ago
Originally published on November 14, 2017 9:23 am

An outside expert appointed by a federal court to help draw some North Carolina legislative districts that judges worry remained unconstitutional has suggested changes.

Stanford University law professor Nathaniel Persily filed Monday his preliminary House and Senate plans. The special master also requested formal responses from Republican legislative leaders who originally drew the boundaries and from voters who successfully sued over them. The judges wants Persily's final proposal by Dec. 1.

The judges have said two Senate districts and two House districts still appear to be illegal racial gerrymanders, so Persily redrew them and made them more compact. The changes include revisions to the boundaries of House districts in Hoke and Cumberland counties, avoiding what Persily called "a jutting arm into Fayetteville." Persily also redrew districts in Guilford and Rockingham counties, creating "almost a perfect circle" for Senate District 28. The new maps also include changes to House districts in Bladen, Sampson, and Wayne counties.

The court ordered Persily to redraw a handful of other house districts  because they may have violated a provision in the state constitution that prohibits redistricting more than once a decade. This includes House District 105, which encompasses southern Mecklenburg County and is represented by Republican Scott Stone. This wasn’t a racially-gerrymandered district, but lawmakers redrew it anyway. Persily tweaked some House boundaries in Mecklenburg County, making them somewhat closer to the 2011 lines.

Persily says he drew the maps without considering where lawmakers currently reside. That means some districts could have two or no lawmakers living there. 

He’s requested responses from Republican legislative leaders who originally drew the maps and from voters who successfully sued them. Judges want Persily’s final plan by December 1st.  

It's not immediately clear how alterations could affect the GOP's legislative majorities.

 

Copyright 2017 WFAE. To see more, visit WFAE.

Tags: 
special master
gerrymandering
redistricting
Associated Press
Lisa Worf
WFAE

Related Content

'Gerrymander 5K' Run Draws Hundreds in Protest of Skewed Political Maps

By Nov 4, 2017
Jeremy Loeb/BPR

Gerrymandering, where one party draws political maps that skew in their favor, is an issue that’s playing out in courts across the country.  Few regions have been impacted more heavily than Western North Carolina.  In Asheville, activists staged a creative event Saturday to draw attention to how our Congressional maps are drawn.  BPR's Jeremy Loeb was there.

Court Hires Independent Expert To Fix Illegal NC Districts

By Oct 26, 2017

There's a new twist in the ongoing case of North Carolina's 28 racially gerrymandered state legislative districts.

A panel of federal judges has issued an order raising serious doubts about the state's recent redistricting efforts and they hired an outsider to potentially redraw certain districts.

Partisan Gerrymandering Arguments in NC Map on Trial

By & Gary D. Robertson Oct 14, 2017

The redistricting practices of North Carolina Republicans are getting scrutinized yet again in court, this time in a trial in which federal judges must decide whether mapmakers can go too far drawing boundaries that favor their party.

A three-judge panel begins hearing evidence Monday in litigation filed by election advocacy groups, the state Democratic Party and voters who allege unlawful partisan gerrymandering in the state’s current congressional map, which favors the GOP. Those who sued want the map redone.

Judges Consider Independent Redistricting For NC Legislative Maps

By Oct 13, 2017

The fate of North Carolina's new legislative maps is now in the hands of a federal court. A ruling could come at any time.

But in a new twist in this long-running case, the judges signaled they may be willing to do something the plaintiffs explicitly did not ask for and state lawmakers do not want.

An Overview of Partisan Gerrymandering

By Oct 5, 2017
Jeremy Loeb/BPR

The issue of how much partisan gerrymandering is too much is before the U.S. Supreme Court.  The court heard oral arguments Tuesday on a case out of Wisconsin challenging maps there for being too lopsided in favor of Republicans.  That case could have huge implications in North Carolina, which has a nearly identical political situation, and where a similar case is winding its way through the courts.  For the latest, BPR's Jeremy Loeb spoke with Western Carolina University political scientist Chris Cooper. 