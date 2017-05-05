Soccer City Comes to Asheville

How did Beer City get a Soccer Club? BPR's Helen Chickering talks with Asheville City Soccer Club President, Ryan Kelley.

The world’s game is coming to Asheville. The Asheville City Soccer Club kicks off its inaugural season tomorrow night, hosting the Georgia Revolution at Memorial Stadium.

The Asheville team is an expansion club in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), the nation’s second largest national league, with more than 100 squads nationwide.

The soccer club is the brainchild of six high school buddies from nearby Marion, not a soccer star among them, but all passionate soccer fans. To find out more, BPR’s Helen Chickering caught up with the team’s president, Ryan Kelley.

To find out more about the Asheville City Soccer Club, the team roster and schedule, click here.