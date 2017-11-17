Short Term Rental Issues Continue To Dominate Asheville Politics

By 1 hour ago
  • Drawings of McCormick Place townhomes, one of several projects where developers are seeking to city approval to have AirBnB-style lodgings
    Drawings of McCormick Place townhomes, one of several projects where developers are seeking to city approval to have AirBnB-style lodgings
    City of Asheville

Short term rentals were easily the most discussed issue on the campaign trail ahead of this month's city elections in Asheville.  Even after the votes have been counted, the future and prevalence of AirBnB-style lodgings remains a political flashpoint in the city.  The Planning and Zoning Commission has received requests from outside developers to allow units be set aside for short term rentals in planned townhouse and condominium projects, like McCormick Place (pictured above) which is slated to be built near McCormick Field.  Meanwhile, the Asheville city council took steps to update regulations for short term rentals in the burgeoning River Arts District this week.  Jason Sandford of AshVegas.com joined BPR's Matt Bush in studio to recap a busy week regarding the issue in Asheville.

Tags: 
BPR News
Asheville
Asheville City Council
Ashvegas
short term rentals
airbnb
river arts district

Related Content

Airbnb Demand Skyrocketing In Buncombe County

By Sep 7, 2017

Bookings through Airbnb skyrocketed in the past year in Buncombe County.  A study commissioned by the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority showed demand for rentals through the site increased 105% in the past year.  Hotel room bookings grew only 3% during the same time.  The growth in Airbnb demand comes despite its murky legal status in Asheville.  Airbnb rentals are legal in "commercial" parts of the city, but illegal in "residential" parts.