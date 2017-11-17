Short Term Rental Issues Continue To Dominate Asheville Politics

BPR's Matt Bush speaks with Jason Sandford of AshVegas.com

Short term rentals were easily the most discussed issue on the campaign trail ahead of this month's city elections in Asheville. Even after the votes have been counted, the future and prevalence of AirBnB-style lodgings remains a political flashpoint in the city. The Planning and Zoning Commission has received requests from outside developers to allow units be set aside for short term rentals in planned townhouse and condominium projects, like McCormick Place (pictured above) which is slated to be built near McCormick Field. Meanwhile, the Asheville city council took steps to update regulations for short term rentals in the burgeoning River Arts District this week. Jason Sandford of AshVegas.com joined BPR's Matt Bush in studio to recap a busy week regarding the issue in Asheville.