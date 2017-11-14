Sessions Testifies As Trump Jr. Messages With WikiLeaks Become Public

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday about the possibility of appointing a special counsel to investigate Clinton Foundation donations and an Obama-era uranium deal.

Also, Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday released his direct messages with WikiLeaks, following a story in The Atlantic which revealed that WikiLeaks had been in touch with Trump Jr. during last year’s election campaign about the release of emails from Democratic officials. NPR’s Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the developments.

