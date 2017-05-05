Remembering Veteran Political Reporter Mark Binker

Last week’s jam-packed and dramatic legislative schedule would have been a welcome distraction this week for political reporters in the General Assembly. They mourned the loss of veteran political reporter Mark Binker, an irreplaceable friend and colleague, who passed away suddenly at the age of 43.



He spent his career in North Carolina covering politics for Greensboro News & Record, WRAL, and the North Carolina Insider. WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii knew Mark Binker and spoke to many of his colleagues. They all remember his patient and generous mentorship, his unfailing ethics, his pun-filled humor, and his love for his family. Tiberii shared their perspectives in the latest WUNC politics podcast. Host Frank Stasio talks with Jeff Tiberii about Mark Binker and other developments in state politics.

