With Recent Changes, 'Badly Flawed' GOP Tax Bill 'Even Worse,' Sen. Ron Wyden Says

2 hours ago
  • Sen. Ron Wyden, ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, (D-Ore.) speaks during a markup of the Republican tax overhaul proposal on Nov. 14, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
November 16, 2017

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, which on Thursday is putting final touches on the Senate GOP tax cut plan.

Wyden tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson that Republicans have “turned a badly flawed tax bill into an even worse bill, because they have made it a health care bill” by adding a measure to it this week that would repeal the Affordable Care Act’s individual health insurance mandate.

