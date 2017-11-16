With Recent Changes, 'Badly Flawed' GOP Tax Bill 'Even Worse,' Sen. Ron Wyden Says

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, which on Thursday is putting final touches on the Senate GOP tax cut plan.

Wyden tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson that Republicans have “turned a badly flawed tax bill into an even worse bill, because they have made it a health care bill” by adding a measure to it this week that would repeal the Affordable Care Act’s individual health insurance mandate.

