Poll Finds North Carolinians Support Cooper, For Now

A new political poll from Elon University found that most voters support Governor Roy Cooper after his first 100 days in office.

But Kaye Usry, assistant director of the Elon poll, said results might be a sign only that it's still early in his governorship.

When compared to the performance of former governor Pat McCrory, 41 percent of respondents said that Cooper is doing better, 26 percent said he has done worse, and 24 percent said is doing about the same.

“I think that suggests Cooper has a little bit of leeway,” said Usry. “He's still in a little bit of a honeymoon period.”





Cooper’s ratings were about on par with those of McCrory’s in the spring of his first year in office.

Elon polled more than 500 North Carolina voters and asked them what they thought of the General Assembly. Fewer the one-third approved of the General Assembly.

“We think the views of the General Assembly have a lot to do with the recent handling of the repeal of House Bill 2, which has recently been making national headlines,” Usry said.

To gauge opinions about climate change, the Elon Poll asked voters whether global warming would negatively impact the coast of North Carolina within the next 50 years. Close to half — 45 percent — said "very likely" while 28 percent said"somewhat likely" and 23 percent said"not at all likely," according to Elon.

