The Paper Tiger Death Penalty in North Carolina

A rush to execute death row inmates in Arkansas led to national concern about the use of the death penalty. In North Carolina, juries continue to send people to death row. They sentenced 16 people to death in the last ten years. But in that time there has not been a single execution. Some are questioning why the country has the death penalty if it is not being used. Others advocate for abolishing it altogether. They say it does not deliver the justice it intended, costs too much, is not administered fairly, and could amount to cruel and unusual punishment.



Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Rusty Jacobs about his upcoming feature on the death penalty in North Carolina. He also talks with Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill, retired Southern Pines Police Chief Gerald Galloway, Arkansas State Representative Rebecca Petty, and Center for Death Penalty Litigation staff attorney David Weiss about how these issues have played out in their careers.

