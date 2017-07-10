Meeting Disclosure Sheds New Light On Trump Ties To Russia

Donald Trump Jr. confirmed Sunday that he and other members of his father's campaign met with a Kremlin-connected attorney in June 2016. His admission comes as federal and congressional investigators explore connections between the Trump campaign and Russia. Plus, with Congress back in session, Republican senators face pressure to pass a health care overhaul bill.

NPR’s Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for a look ahead at this week in politics.

