Meet Dwight Mullen: Uncovering 'The State Of Black Asheville'

Growing up in South Los Angeles, Dwight Mullen remembers constant tension between the community and police. He specifically recalls the 1965 Watts riots and the impact it had on the city.



Meet professor and organizer of the “State of Black Asheville” project Dwight Mullen.

Mullen found solace and support in his Seventh-day Adventist School and a community that encouraged him to pursue academics. He eventually became the first in his family to attend college. Over the years, he’s stayed in academia through different avenues. He’s taught local government officials about public policy in Nigeria and for decades has been a professor of political science at the University of North Carolina at Asheville.

In the last decade, Mullen has led the “State of Black Asheville” project. It includes an annual report about racial disparities in Asheville and a conference on the report with members of the Buncombe County community. Host Frank Stasio talks with Mullen about his upbringing in South Los Angeles and ongoing research for “The State of Black Asheville.”

