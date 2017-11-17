MeAt14: NC’s Place In National Conversation On Sexual Assault

Judge Roy Moore is facing new allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women who say he tried to date them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

The latest allegations come after The Washington Post revealed last week that one woman, Leigh Corfman, says Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was only 14 years old. Raleigh-based lawyer Catherine Lawson saw that report and took to Twitter to share her thoughts. She wrote: "Can’t consent at 14. Not in Alabama. Not anywhere. #MeAt14.”

Her post, along with that hashtag, has since gone viral, and celebrities like Katie Couric and Sarah Silverman have shared their own photos and messages. Lawson talks with host Frank Stasio about her experience. The conversation about sexual assault allegations involving national politicians has also prompted conversations about the climate for those who work at state legislatures.

WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii and reporter Lauren Horsch with N.C. Insider are investigating the culture at the General Assembly and share their reporting with host Frank Stasio.