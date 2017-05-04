Key Component Of Obamacare Replacement Has Mixed Reviews In North Carolina

WFAE's Tom Bullock speaks with Karen Pollitz of the Kaiser Family Foundation about high risk pools and their mixed track record

Today the U.S. House of Representatives passed a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, best known as Obamacare.

And this version is different from a version the House failed to pass just weeks ago.



One key feature is a provision that allows states to opt out of certain coverage and create what's known as high-risk pools for health insurance. These are not new. They have been tried before in many states, including North Carolina. Our pool ended after Obamacare came into effect.

To learn more about high-risk pools and their track record we called Karen Pollitz, she's a senior fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health policy think tank.

