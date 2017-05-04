Key Component Of Obamacare Replacement Has Mixed Reviews In North Carolina

Today the U.S. House of Representatives passed a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, best known as Obamacare.

And this version is different from a version the House failed to pass just weeks ago.

One key feature is a provision that allows states to opt out of certain coverage and create what's known as high-risk pools for health insurance. These are not new. They have been tried before in many states, including North Carolina. Our pool ended after Obamacare came into effect.

To learn more about high-risk pools and their track record we called Karen Pollitz, she's a senior fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health policy think tank.

One NC Republican Voted Against Obamacare Repeal

Walter Jones, who represents North Carolina’s Third Congressional District, was the only Republican in this state to vote against a bill that will repeal portions of Obamacare.

"Most of the reason is that we don’t have an updated Congressional Budget Office score," he told WUNC shortly after the bill passed 217-213.

"The last day or two, leadership has talked to me about it, (asked me), 'What would it take to get your vote?' They are cutting deals with members of Congress, tweaking this and tweaking that, and you don’t know what the costs are going to be."