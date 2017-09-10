Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall In Florida Keys, Heads For State's West Coast

Updated at 9:35 a.m. ET Sunday

After leaving a path of destruction through parts of the Caribbean, Hurricane Irma's eye reached the lower Florida Keys around 9 a.m. Sunday.

As Irma headed for Florida's west coast, its force could be felt across the state: hundreds of thousands of residents were without power, more than 100,000 people had taken refuge in shelters and others were contending with a "life threatening" storm surge, according to Gov. Rick Scott.

"This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation!" the National Weather Service in Key West wrote, issuing an "extreme wind warning" shortly after 6 a.m.

The Category 4 hurricane was blowing sustained wind gusts of 130 mph and moving north-northwest at 8 mph, putting Florida's western coast in its projected path, including Naples, Fort Myers and Tampa.

Gov. Scott wrote on Twitter before 5 a.m. that a "Life threatening storm surge is occurring now in the Keys and is expected to begin this morning in Southwest Florida."

By 3:50 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service in Key West recorded water levels of 2 feet above normal, with Scott tweeting that the Keys "are getting gusts of hurricane force winds now- more expected. Stay indoors and be safe."

"The problem is that the Keys are a very low-lying chain of islands, so there's nowhere that's truly safe from a devastating storm surge, plus there's only one road out of the Keys," Nancy Klingener of member station WLRN reports from Key West. She was in a three-story concrete building that she said was shaking a bit from wind gusts Sunday morning.

Evacuation was no longer an option for some on Sunday morning — "STAY INSIDE & HUNKER DOWN," the weather service warned to those still in the Keys. Residents should move away from windows and cover themselves in pillows and blankets to protect from debris, it warned.

On Florida's western coast, Collier County Emergency Management tweeted Sunday morning that emergency workers "may no longer respond to service calls" until winds die down.

A Twitter user posted video that claimed to show the scene in Key West:

The National Hurricane Center warned of storm surges as high as 10 to 15 feet in the coastal area spanning from Cape Sable and Captiva on Florida's southwestern coast. Most of the coast of the entire state was under storm surge warnings.

"This will cover your house," the governor said earlier on Saturday. "If you've ever watched how storm surge works, it flows in fast, very fast, then it flows out. You will not survive."

"You could have it where the second story of some buildings is going to get inundated," meteorologist David Zelinsky of the National Hurricane Center told NPR's Windsor Johnston. Storm surge flooding is responsible for more than half of the deaths during hurricanes, Zelinsky said.

The NHC predicted the storm would weaken — it had at one point clocked wind speeds of 185 mph — though it would "remain a powerful hurricane as it moves through the Florida Keys and ... near the west coast of Florida." On Sunday morning, the NHC predicted Irma would move "near or along the west coast of Florida" through Monday morning, before hitting parts of the Florida Panhandle and southwest Georgia later Monday. Maps show it later touching parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The National Weather Service warned of tornadoes as well, especially east of the hurricane's path:

Irma's landfall follows a week filled with warnings from government officials, evacuation orders, gas shortages, clogged highways and full shelters across Florida.

The recent destruction wrought by Tropical Storm Harvey across Texas only two weeks before served as an ominous warning of Irma's power.

More than 6.5 million Floridians were ordered to evacuate — more than a quarter of the state's population and one of the biggest evacuations in Florida history. Many heeded that request — but were stuck on clogged highways. Some gas stations in South Florida ran out of fuel and couldn't keep up with demand.

More than 139,000 people were holed up in more than 530 shelters across the state, Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday.

More than 800,000 homes and businesses were without power by Sunday morning, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Residents in Miami had been expecting the brunt of the storm, but it then shifted toward the northwest, taking many people by surprise and leaving them scrambling to prepare.

"The hurricane is expected to blast through Tampa early Monday morning," reports NPR's Leila Fadel.

"Last night there was panic because Tampa was a place people were escaping to, a place they thought would be a refuge," reports Fadel. "And then this monster of a storm shifted and headed west and the city and the evacuees who came here are grappling with the fact that they might be smack-dab in the middle of this terrifying weather."

Fadel described "dazed couples" at a city hotel and staff looking "exhausted, answering panicked customers, constant phone calls and thinking about securing their own homes and families."

Almost one out of two gas stations in Tampa was out of gas, leading to confrontations as other supplies ran low. "People here fight for like everything," said Joanna Ruisanchez, who works at a Shell gas station there. "They'll come and like, curse us out," she told NPR's Abby Wendle.

