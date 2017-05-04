How Reliable Is Natural Gas?

Last year Duke Energy acquired Piedmont Natural Gas for $4.9 billion. The purchase is a marker of the energy industry’s shift toward using natural gas to produce electricity. Supporters of natural gas say it is cheaper and burns cleaner than coal. But critics argue that methane leaks during storage and transportation, which can accelerate global warming.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jason deBruyn, WUNC data reporter, about the hunt for reliable energy.