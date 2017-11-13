How Alabama Is Responding To Allegations Against Roy Moore

By editor 9 minutes ago
  • Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Vestavia Hills, Ala. According to a Thursday, Nov. 9 Washington Post story an Alabama woman said Moore made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14. Moore is denying the allegations. (Hal Yeager/AP)
    Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Vestavia Hills, Ala. According to a Thursday, Nov. 9 Washington Post story an Alabama woman said Moore made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14. Moore is denying the allegations. (Hal Yeager/AP)
Originally published on November 13, 2017 1:59 pm

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore says he plans to file a lawsuit against The Washington Post, after the newspaper reported last week on allegations that Moore initiated a sexual encounter decades ago with a 14-year-old girl.

Moore denies the claims, and says he questions their timing just a month before the special Senate election. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson checks with Brian Lyman (@lyman_brian), state government reporter for The Montgomery Advertiser.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.