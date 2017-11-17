Holiday Program Schedule

Tune in as WCQS celebrates this festive time of year. From Thanksgiving through New Year's Day, Holiday Programming is our gift to you. We'll post highlights throughout the season, so be sure to check back often for updates.

November 22, Noon

THE HILARIOUS WORLD OF DEPRESSION HOLIDAY COPING MECHANISM SPECTACULAR

Host John Moe presents an hour of fun, unusual, and intriguing ways for people with depression to get through the holiday season. With family visits, consumer demands, brutal weather, dark skies, and other factors, this time of year tries a depressive's nerves the most, especially when they're constantly being told how wonderful things are and how happy they should be.

Enjoy entertaining, moving, useful, and, yes, hilarious stories from celebrity guests and listeners about the unusual tips and tricks they use to get through the holidays.

November 22, 8 pm

GIVING THANKS: A CELEBRATION OF FALL, FOOD, & GRATITUDE ( 2 hours )

“Giving Thanks" offers a contemporary celebration of gratitude, with classical music and stories of Thanksgiving. This year's special guests include world-famous chef Jacques Pepin, and his 13-year-old granddaughter, Shorey, with whom he co-authored his most recent book, "A Grandfather's Lessons"; Francis Lam, new host of The Splendid Table, with his recent, James Beard Award-winning Thanksgiving essay about immigrants.

"Giving Thanks" is new for 2017, but continues a tradition shared by 300 APM stations: a spellbinding story from actor Charles Laughton, giving thanks for art that connects us all to the creative spirit.

November 23, Noon

GIVING THANKS: A CELEBRATION OF FALL, FOOD, & GRATITUDE (one hour version)

