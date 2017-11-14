GOP Tax Bill Hits Asheville, WNC Hard With Historic Tax Credit Elimination

A GOP tax plan working its way through Congress would have a huge impact on Asheville with the elimination of the federal historic tax credit. In fact, no North Carolina municipality has benefited from the credit more than Asheville between 2002 and 2016, according to the D.C. based National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The group lists 56 projects that qualified for the credit, including high-profile projects like the Grove Arcade, Grove Park Inn, and a barn at the Biltmore Estate. Asheville wasn't the only Western North Carolina city to qualify. Bryson City's Fryemont Inn qualified, as did East Flat Rock School. Nearly a million dollars in Hendersonville projects qualified. Over $500,000 for the Charles E. Ray Building in Waynesville and over $200,000 qualified for the Brigman-Chambers House in Weaverville. More than $10 million qualified for Sellers Manufacturing Company Mill in Saxapahaw.