GOP Tax Bill Faces Setbacks In Senate

Originally published on November 16, 2017 12:53 pm
The House is expected to pass its tax overhaul bill Thursday. But Republicans have a lot of work to do to reconcile the House and Senate versions of the tax plan. Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson came out against the bill on Wednesday, making passage in the Senate much tougher.
Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR’s Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) about where the tax overhaul plan stands.
