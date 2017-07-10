Fostering A Community Through Classical Music: Meet Katie Wyatt

Katie Wyatt first fell in in love with classical music when she joined her school’s orchestra in third grade. Wyatt played the viola and appreciated being part of a group that created art together. Wyatt was a military kid, so her family moved around about every four years. But no matter where she lived, Wyatt found a way to plug into her community through music.



Wyatt studied the viola in college and went on to perform across the globe in various orchestras. As a part of the Youth Orchestra of the Americas, Wyatt performed in Venezuela and learned about El Sistema, a program that offers classical music training for children whose economic circumstances might otherwise make it hard for them to participate. After learning about El Sistema, Wyatt was inspired to start a similar program back in North Carolina. So in 2010, she co-founded Kidznotes, an offshoot of El Sistema that works with public schools in the Triangle to recruit children for classical musical training.

Today Wyatt is the executive director of El Sistema USA, where she helps support programs like Kidznotes across the country. Host Frank Stasio talks with Wyatt about playing music across the globe and her experiences with El Sistema and Kidznotes.

