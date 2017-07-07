Federal Authorities Still Seeking Suspects In Cherokee Marriage Fraud Case

By 14 hours ago

The FBI arrested seven Cherokee residents last month following an investigation into marriage fraud, and authorities are still looking for four others they allege were involved. BPR’s Davin Eldridge has more…

When U.S. Attorney Jill Westmoreland announced that her office was charging twelve individuals from Jackson and Swain Counties, only seven were arrested that same day. Since then, one additional person has come forward, and all have since been released on $25,000 unsecured bonds. However, today Westmoreland’s office confirms that authorities are still looking for four of the remaining individuals named in the indictment—all of which are non-U.S. citizens.Those suspects are as follows: Ilya Dostanov, Ievganii Reint, Shaul Levy and Yana Peltz. BPR has not yet received confirmation of their countries of origin. Federal authorities claim fifty-seven-year-old Ruth McCoy, deputy superintendent of the Cherokee Bureau of Indian Affairs, would work together with residents of Cherokee and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to connect American citizens with foreign nationals hopeful of improved immigration status through marriage. The indictment also alleges that McCoy, along with her husband, would sometimes act as sponsors of these sham  marriages—held in Sevier County Tennessee—for fees as much as $3,000 per wedding. In most cases, authorities claim the non-citizens would then apply for adjustments to their immigration status in order to improve their case for citizenship.

Tags: 
BPR News
Cherokee
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Bureau of Indian Affairs`
Swain County
Jackson County
U.S. Attorney Jill Westmoreland
Marriage Fraud

Related Content

FBI Raid & Impeachment In Cherokee

By Matt Bush Feb 3, 2017

Thursday was quite the tumultuous day in Cherokee.  The FBI raided the Qualla Housing Authority.  In October, the U.S. Department of Justice sent a letter to the authority announcing it was investigating multiple claims of fraud.  The authority serves the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.  The tribal council for the Cherokee on Thursday also announced impeachment proceedings will commence against Principal Chief Patrick Lambert.  Reporter Holly Kays of the Smoky Mountain News spoke with WCQS to recap the day's events.    

Got Business With A Stranger From The Internet? Meet Them At This Mountain-Area 'Safe-Lot'

By Jul 5, 2017
Davin Eldridge

The need for safety between buyers and sellers on websites like Craigslist is essential.  But it’s not always guaranteed. One Western North Carolina town is on a quest to provide that safety.

Mountain Governments Work Together For Broadband Infrastructure

By Jun 30, 2017
NPR.org

Business owners in the mountains of far-Western North Carolina say poor internet access hurts their ability to sell their products online.  Local governments in the region are trying to step in and help – but it’s not been easy.  BPR's Davin Eldridge has more...

Cherokee Tribal Council Begins Impeachment Process For Chief

By Feb 15, 2017

Earlier this month, the Tribal Council of the Eastern Band of Cherokee voted 9-3 to begin the impeachment process for Principal Chief Patrick Lambert. The vote exposes divisions rippling through the tribe’s governing body.