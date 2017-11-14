Fed Cup Tennis Coming To Asheville

The highest level of women’s professional tennis is coming to Asheville early next year.

The Fed Cup is the annual international team tournament in women’s tennis, and the United States just won it last weekend for the first time since 2000, defeating Belarus. The U.S. team will begin its title defense at the U.S. Cellular Center this February. Jeff Ryan of the U.S. Tennis Association says Netherlands will be the American’s opponent in Asheville on February 10th and 11th. “Asheville will be a perfect stage for Fed Cup", Ryan says. "The facilities and accommodations at the U.S. Cellular Arena are world class and will be ideal for our players, staff, partners, and fans. Asheville also has a strong tennis history, dating back to 1903 we are told. The city will provide a gorgeous backdrop also as you all well know.”

This year’s U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens is among the players who might be on the court for the U.S. in Asheville. A final roster won’t be released until shortly before the event, which features five matches over two days. Tickets go on sale this Friday morning.