FCC Rolls Back Decades-Old Rule Blocking Broadcast Media Mergers

Originally published on November 17, 2017 3:34 pm
The Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to repeal a 42-year-old rule regulating the way broadcast media companies are bought and sold. The original regulations were put in place to reduce media consolidation and ensure diversity on air and in print.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about the rule change and what it means for the media landscape and consumers.
Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.