Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer speaks with BPR's Jeremy Loeb

Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer got a resounding vote of confidence earlier this month, winning re-election with more than 80% of the vote. She stopped by BPR to speak with Jeremy Loeb about the election results and to look forward to her second four-year term. She also discussed possible actions the city might take in response to a legislative effort to force districts for council members, something Asheville voters overwhelmingly rejected.