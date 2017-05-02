Eastern NC Schools Continue To Recover From Hurricane Matthew

Many communities in eastern North Carolina are still recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. The storm hit the East Coast last October, and in Edgecombe County hundreds of students were displaced after flooding nearly destroyed Princeville Elementary School. Now the Edgecombe County school board must decide on next steps for rebuilding the school.



EducationNC reporter Liz Bell talks about eastern North Carolina's ongoing struggle to recover after Hurricane Mathew.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Liz Bell, reporter for EducationNC, about ongoing recovery efforts.