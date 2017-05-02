Earl Scruggs: A Bluegrass Banjo Legend

Earl Scruggs is considered one of the most influential banjo players of all time. He made a name for himself performing with Bill Monroe’s band on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in the mid-1940s. Scruggs went on to compose seminal records like “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” and “The Ballad of Jed Clampett.”



Host Frank Stasio talks about the life and legacy of Earl Scruggs with Gordon Castelnero, co-author of "Earl Scruggs: Banjo Icon".

The new book “Earl Scruggs: Banjo Icon” (Rowman & Littlefield/2017) traces Scrugg’s story from his origins on a farm outside Shelby, North Carolina, to his rise as a bluegrass icon. Host Frank Stasio talks with the book’s co-author Gordon Castelnero. Castelnero reads Saturday, May 6 at the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, N.C at 2 p.m.

