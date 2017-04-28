A Discussion of Crossover Week at the NC Legislature

This was "crossover week" at the North Carolina legislature, a busy time for lawmakers (and journalists). It's a self-imposed deadline, when a majority of the bills put forth by lawmakers must pass at least one chamber or be considered dead for the remainder of the session. BPR's Jeremy Loeb spoke with WUNC capitol reporter Jeff Tiberii, who's been putting in the long hours in Raleigh. They spoke on Friday, the day after crossover deadline.

You can find more of Jeff's reporting on crossover week here.