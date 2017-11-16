Comments On New Voting Maps Due Friday

By 18 minutes ago
  • First draft of the special master's legislative districts, submitted Nov. 12
    First draft of the special master's legislative districts, submitted Nov. 12
    Nathaniel Persily / Stanford
Originally published on November 15, 2017 4:10 pm

Friday is the deadline for submitting suggestions to the Stanford University law professor tasked with re-drafting North Carolina's legislative maps.

A federal judicial panel appointed the so-called special master to fix flaws in the maps submitted by Republican lawmakers.

Stanford University law professor Nathaniel Persily filed his preliminary House and Senate plans and requested formal responses from Republican legislative leaders who originally drew the boundaries and from voters who successfully sued over them.

The draft maps put Representative Grier Martin in a Wake County district with another Democratic incumbent, Cynthia Ball. But Martin is not that concerned because these maps are just a first draft.

"The special master intentionally did not take into account where incumbents live and he notes that he's got a mandate from the court to actually account for that in the final maps," Martin said.

The judges wants Persily's final proposal by Dec. 1.

The judges have said four districts redrawn last summer by GOP legislators still appeared to preserve illegal racial bias, so Persily said he redrew compact replacements for them. He also retooled several districts in and around Charlotte and Raleigh because of potential state constitutional problems.

It's not immediately clear how alterations could affect the GOP's legislative majorities.

To the common eye, at least, the special master's districts appear to be less selectively drawn. Consider the districts in Hoke and Cumberland counties from 2011 and 2017 compared with the proposed lines (see map to left).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit North Carolina Public Radio.

Tags: 
gerrymandering
redistricting
Rusty Jacobs
WUNC
special master

Related Content

Special Master Files Draft Legislative Maps

By Nov 14, 2017

An outside expert appointed by a federal court to help draw some North Carolina legislative districts that judges worry remained unconstitutional has suggested changes.

'Gerrymander 5K' Run Draws Hundreds in Protest of Skewed Political Maps

By Nov 4, 2017
Jeremy Loeb/BPR

Gerrymandering, where one party draws political maps that skew in their favor, is an issue that’s playing out in courts across the country.  Few regions have been impacted more heavily than Western North Carolina.  In Asheville, activists staged a creative event Saturday to draw attention to how our Congressional maps are drawn.  BPR's Jeremy Loeb was there.

Court Hires Independent Expert To Fix Illegal NC Districts

By Oct 26, 2017

There's a new twist in the ongoing case of North Carolina's 28 racially gerrymandered state legislative districts.

A panel of federal judges has issued an order raising serious doubts about the state's recent redistricting efforts and they hired an outsider to potentially redraw certain districts.

Partisan Gerrymandering Arguments in NC Map on Trial

By & Gary D. Robertson Oct 14, 2017

The redistricting practices of North Carolina Republicans are getting scrutinized yet again in court, this time in a trial in which federal judges must decide whether mapmakers can go too far drawing boundaries that favor their party.

A three-judge panel begins hearing evidence Monday in litigation filed by election advocacy groups, the state Democratic Party and voters who allege unlawful partisan gerrymandering in the state’s current congressional map, which favors the GOP. Those who sued want the map redone.

Judges Consider Independent Redistricting For NC Legislative Maps

By Oct 13, 2017

The fate of North Carolina's new legislative maps is now in the hands of a federal court. A ruling could come at any time.

But in a new twist in this long-running case, the judges signaled they may be willing to do something the plaintiffs explicitly did not ask for and state lawmakers do not want.